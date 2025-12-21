Left Menu

Sports Upsets and Triumphs: A Recap of the Weekend's Biggest Moments

An action-packed sports weekend saw Jayden Schaper clinch the DP World Tour’s Mauritius Open with a playoff eagle. UConn's women's team dominated Iowa with a 50-point contribution from Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong. Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in a Boxing showdown while Texas Tech staged a comeback against Duke.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:31 IST
Sports Upsets and Triumphs: A Recap of the Weekend's Biggest Moments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling weekend for sports, South African golfer Jayden Schaper captured attention by clinching the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open with a dramatic playoff eagle. Schaper faced tough competition from American Ryan Gerard but ultimately triumphed in challenging conditions at the Heritage La Reserve Golf Links.

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team continued their unbeaten streak with a commanding 90-64 victory over Iowa, powered by standout performances from Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong. Fudd netted 27 points, sinking five 3-pointers, while Freshman Blanca Quinonez contributed 10 points off the bench.

In boxing, former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua delivered a spectacular sixth-round knockout to social media star Jake Paul, marking a notable win in the sports world. Meanwhile, in the realms of college basketball, Texas Tech staged a stunning comeback to defeat Duke, underscoring a weekend filled with dramatic moments and electrifying victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025