Sports Upsets and Triumphs: A Recap of the Weekend's Biggest Moments

In a thrilling weekend for sports, South African golfer Jayden Schaper captured attention by clinching the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open with a dramatic playoff eagle. Schaper faced tough competition from American Ryan Gerard but ultimately triumphed in challenging conditions at the Heritage La Reserve Golf Links.

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team continued their unbeaten streak with a commanding 90-64 victory over Iowa, powered by standout performances from Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong. Fudd netted 27 points, sinking five 3-pointers, while Freshman Blanca Quinonez contributed 10 points off the bench.

In boxing, former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua delivered a spectacular sixth-round knockout to social media star Jake Paul, marking a notable win in the sports world. Meanwhile, in the realms of college basketball, Texas Tech staged a stunning comeback to defeat Duke, underscoring a weekend filled with dramatic moments and electrifying victories.

