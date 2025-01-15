Nishant Dev's Professional Boxing Leap: A New Chapter with Olympic Aspirations

Indian boxer Nishant Dev is embarking on a new journey in the professional boxing world, while keeping his Olympic aspirations alive. After a close defeat in the Paris Games quarterfinals, Dev has signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing for his first professional bout in January 2025.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding boxing's inclusion in the Olympics, Dev is determined to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He believes that professional training will enhance his chances of securing a medal should boxing remain in the Olympic roster.

Reflecting on his heart-wrenching loss at the Paris Olympics, Dev emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities. As one of India's most consistent boxers, he is confident his professional experience will significantly boost his future Olympic ambitions.

