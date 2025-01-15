Left Menu

Nishant Dev's Professional Boxing Leap: A New Chapter with Olympic Aspirations

Indian boxer Nishant Dev turns professional after a near miss at the Paris Games, yet holds on to his Olympic dreams for Los Angeles 2028. Despite the uncertainty of boxing's Olympic status, Dev, now with Matchroom Boxing, aims for global titles while preparing for potential Olympic participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:29 IST
Nishant Dev's Professional Boxing Leap: A New Chapter with Olympic Aspirations
Nishant Dev
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxer Nishant Dev is embarking on a new journey in the professional boxing world, while keeping his Olympic aspirations alive. After a close defeat in the Paris Games quarterfinals, Dev has signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing for his first professional bout in January 2025.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding boxing's inclusion in the Olympics, Dev is determined to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He believes that professional training will enhance his chances of securing a medal should boxing remain in the Olympic roster.

Reflecting on his heart-wrenching loss at the Paris Olympics, Dev emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities. As one of India's most consistent boxers, he is confident his professional experience will significantly boost his future Olympic ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025