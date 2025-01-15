Australian Duo Ends Bhambri-Olivetti's Run at Aus Open 2025

In a thrilling showdown at Melbourne Park, Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti exited the Australia Open 2025 after falling to the Australian wildcards Tristan Schoolkate and Adam Walton in the opening round. The Indo-French pair lost in straight sets, with scores of 6-2, 7(7)-6(3).

At the outset, Bhambri, aged 32, and Olivetti, 33, faced an early setback as their serve was broken in the fourth game, giving the Australian duo a 3-1 lead. Despite an opportunity to stage a comeback, Schoolkate and Walton held firm, saving a break point before pushing their lead further.

The Aussies maintained their momentum, breaking Bhambri once more to clinch the first set. The second set was no different, as Bhambri and Olivetti failed to capitalize on two break points at the start. The match proceeded to a tie-breaker, where Schoolkate and Walton secured a decisive 7-3 win. Following Rohan Bopanna's exit, all eyes are now on N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli in the doubles draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)