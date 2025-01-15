Left Menu

Running Against Smog: The Tata Mumbai Marathon's Gritty Challenge

The Tata Mumbai Marathon will proceed without major route changes despite pollution concerns for the 20th edition. The event hosts myriad races, including elite competitions and a segment for disabled participants. Organizers focus on safety with extensive medical coverage, while air quality remains a worry for participants.

Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:24 IST
Running Against Smog: The Tata Mumbai Marathon's Gritty Challenge
  India

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is set to maintain its traditional route for the elite men's and women's races, despite pollution concerns as the event marks its 20th edition this Sunday. Over 12,000 amateur runners have signed up for the full marathon, while the half-marathon has attracted nearly 15,000 participants. Additional events include the Open 10K, Dream Run, Senior Citizens' Run, and Champions with Disability run with a built-in buddy system.

To ensure safety, 15 medical stations will be strategically placed along the marathon's path, complemented by three base camps and six mini medical camps throughout the venues. A task force of 160 cardiac and sports rehab physiotherapists, under the guidance of the Indian Association of Physiotherapy, will monitor the final stretches of the route. Elevated High Umpire Chairs equipped with binocular-armed spotters will enhance safety and observation efforts.

Pollution levels remain a concern, with the city's air quality index (AQI) currently at moderate levels. Medical Director Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora expressed hope for improvement by race day. Despite these conditions, Race Director Hugh Jones emphasized that while the city's landscape and infrastructure have evolved, the marathon's essence and its iconic challenges persist. He acknowledged the challenges posed by air quality but noted the limitations of overnight improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

