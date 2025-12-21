Left Menu

Teen Safety at Risk: Uncovering the Alarming Incidents in Bhubaneswar

In Bhubaneswar, a 17-year-old girl was raped by two men at a rented house on December 18. This incident follows another similar case reported ten days earlier. Odisha's opposition leader criticized the ruling government for inadequate safety measures for women, prompting a political exchange on law enforcement efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:05 IST
Teen Safety at Risk: Uncovering the Alarming Incidents in Bhubaneswar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing incident unfolded in Bhubaneswar as a 17-year-old girl was raped at a rented home, reported to have occurred around 2 PM on December 18. Police have detained two suspects, charged with luring the victim under the pretense of a job offer.

The case, registered at Shaheed Nagar Police Station, highlights a growing concern over women's safety in the city. This incident marks the second such event in just ten days, sparking a political row.

In response, BJD's Naveen Patnaik criticized the BJP government for failing to ensure safety for women, while BJP's Surath Biswal defended their quick police response. The debate continues as law enforcement faces scrutiny for handling of such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025