Teen Safety at Risk: Uncovering the Alarming Incidents in Bhubaneswar
In Bhubaneswar, a 17-year-old girl was raped by two men at a rented house on December 18. This incident follows another similar case reported ten days earlier. Odisha's opposition leader criticized the ruling government for inadequate safety measures for women, prompting a political exchange on law enforcement efficiency.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing incident unfolded in Bhubaneswar as a 17-year-old girl was raped at a rented home, reported to have occurred around 2 PM on December 18. Police have detained two suspects, charged with luring the victim under the pretense of a job offer.
The case, registered at Shaheed Nagar Police Station, highlights a growing concern over women's safety in the city. This incident marks the second such event in just ten days, sparking a political row.
In response, BJD's Naveen Patnaik criticized the BJP government for failing to ensure safety for women, while BJP's Surath Biswal defended their quick police response. The debate continues as law enforcement faces scrutiny for handling of such cases.
