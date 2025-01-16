Left Menu

Breaking News: Major Developments in the Sports World

The latest sports updates include the Colts playing in Berlin for the NFL's 2025 game, Diontae Johnson's brief stint with the Ravens, and Nick Richards' trade to the Suns. Other headlines include various NFL hires and fires, NBA schedule updates, and more notable sports changes.

The Indianapolis Colts have been announced as the home team for the NFL's first regular-season game in Berlin in 2025. This historic game will take place at the Olympic Stadium, with further details regarding the date and opponent to be revealed with the 2025 schedule release.

In NFL roster movements, the Baltimore Ravens claimed Diontae Johnson but have no plans to include him in their lineup. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are interviewing Tampa Bay's Liam Coen for a head coaching role, following the firing of Doug Pederson. Additionally, the Pittsburgh Penguins placed goalie Tristan Jarry on waivers after a mixed season performance.

In a notable NBA trade, the Phoenix Suns acquired Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Josh Okogie, alongside a swap of second-round draft picks. Furthermore, the NBA has adjusted its regular-season schedule due to recent wildfires and icy weather disruptions, impacting several games.

