Left Menu

Akash Deep's Journey: From Shyness to Gabba Glory

Akash Deep, an emerging pace bowler for India, shares his memorable experience on the Australia tour, where Virat Kohli gifted him a bat. Despite experiencing ups and downs on the field, Akash's resilience and teamwork, along with Kohli's encouragement, allowed him to grow as a cricketer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 08:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 08:13 IST
Akash Deep's Journey: From Shyness to Gabba Glory
Akash Deep
  • Country:
  • India

Akash Deep, a promising fast bowler in Indian cricket, recently shared insights into his experiences from a challenging tour in Australia. Despite the team's overall loss in the series, a moment of joy came when cricket legend Virat Kohli gifted him a bat, sparking a cherished memory for Akash.

Akash's performance, including a crucial 31-run stand at the Gabba, earned him recognition as a reliable team player. Yet, his journey was marred by dropped catches at crucial moments, making the wickets he claimed even more precious.

Now focusing on recovery, Akash looks forward to resuming play under the guidance of the NCA. He aims to continuously improve his skills and contribute significantly to his team's future victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025