Action-Packed Thursday: India's Sporting Extravaganza

Sports enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting Thursday on January 16, with a multitude of events slated across the nation. The Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal promises to deliver gripping cricket action as Vidarbha takes on Maharashtra in Vadodara.

In hockey, the Hockey India League matches will captivate fans in Rourkela, Odisha, while the Women's League unfolds in Ranchi. Meanwhile, badminton aficionados can catch top-tier competition at the India Open in New Delhi.

Football lovers shouldn't miss the ISL clash between Punjab City FC and Mumbai City FC at 7:30 PM, with a preview match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG. Additionally, the Australian Open tennis tournament gains momentum, and the Kho-Kho World Cup brings traditional sports to the forefront in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)