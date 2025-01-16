Left Menu

Action-Packed Thursday: India's Sporting Extravaganza

Thursday, January 16 features an exciting sports lineup in India: the Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal in cricket, hockey matches in the Hockey India League, the India Open badminton tournament, the ISL football match, the Australian Open in tennis, and the Kho-Kho World Cup in New Delhi.

Updated: 16-01-2025 09:13 IST
Action-Packed Thursday: India's Sporting Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

Sports enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting Thursday on January 16, with a multitude of events slated across the nation. The Vijay Hazare Trophy semifinal promises to deliver gripping cricket action as Vidarbha takes on Maharashtra in Vadodara.

In hockey, the Hockey India League matches will captivate fans in Rourkela, Odisha, while the Women's League unfolds in Ranchi. Meanwhile, badminton aficionados can catch top-tier competition at the India Open in New Delhi.

Football lovers shouldn't miss the ISL clash between Punjab City FC and Mumbai City FC at 7:30 PM, with a preview match between Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan SG. Additionally, the Australian Open tennis tournament gains momentum, and the Kho-Kho World Cup brings traditional sports to the forefront in New Delhi.

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

