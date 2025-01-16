Elena Rybakina Dominates Australian Open Showdown Against Teenage Wildcard

Elena Rybakina, ranked as the sixth seed, confidently ousted American wildcard Iva Jovic from the Australian Open, winning 6-0, 6-3. The former Wimbledon champion encountered minimal resistance from the 17-year-old, who was the second round's youngest contestant.

Rybakina swiftly claimed the first set in 27 minutes, landing 18 winners. Although Jovic showed resilience by breaking Rybakina early in the second set, the underdog's lead was short-lived.

The crowd cheered as Jovic went 3-1 up, but Rybakina's experience shone through as she won five consecutive games, concluding the match on her second match point. Rybakina will meet Ukrainian 32nd seed Dayana Yastremska next.

(With inputs from agencies.)