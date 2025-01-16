India's ODI Domination: A Perfect Momentum Builder

India's women's cricket team has gained significant momentum ahead of the World Cup, achieving consecutive 3-0 series victories against the West Indies and Ireland. Smriti Mandhana describes these triumphs as crucial for setting up what could be their best year in one-day internationals.

As India gears up to host the women's ODI World Cup, the team's formidable form, built on six consecutive ODI wins, bodes well for their campaign. Mandhana and Pratika Rawal's historic 233-run opening partnership paved the way for India's highest-ever ODI total of 435/5, securing their biggest win with a 304-run margin.

Both batters, Mandhana and Rawal, emphasized the freedom and privilege of performing for their country, with Rawal scoring her maiden century in a remarkable 154-run knock. The dynamic duo's performance underscores the Indian team's readiness and determination for the forthcoming World Cup challenge.

