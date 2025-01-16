Left Menu

Kuldeep Yadav: Stepping Back into the Spotlight

Kuldeep Yadav is gearing up for a return to the Indian cricket team as he hits the nets ahead of the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy. After a groin injury sidelined him, Yadav shared a video on Instagram indicating his readiness. His selection is yet to be confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:30 IST
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav is making headlines as he gears up for a potential return to the Indian cricket team. With the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy on the horizon, Yadav's comeback is eagerly anticipated.

After sustaining a groin injury during the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru last year, Yadav is now actively practicing in the nets. He recently shared a 45-second video of himself bowling on Instagram, captioned 'Locked in,' showcasing his determination to reclaim his spot.

Although Yadav is not part of the T20 squad, he is expected to undergo a fitness test soon to prove his readiness. With the ODI series starting January 22 and the Champions Trophy match set for February 20, the final decision on his inclusion is still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

