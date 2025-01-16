Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Victories Mark Australian Open's Fifth Day

The fifth day of the Australian Open was filled with intense matches and impressive performances. Notable highlights include Holger Rune's victory over Berrettini, Frances Tiafoe's surprise loss to Fabian Marozsan, and Emma Raducanu's progression to the third round, where she will face Iga Swiatek.

The fifth day of the Australian Open delivered a thrilling array of tennis showdowns, marked by spectacular victories and surprising defeats.

Holger Rune triumphed over Italian Matteo Berrettini in a tightly contested match, advancing beyond the tiebreak. Meanwhile, Frances Tiafoe faced an unexpected defeat as Fabian Marozsan outplayed him with a stunning final set performance.

Emma Raducanu showcased her resilience, overcoming an injury to beat Amanda Anisimova. She advances to face world number two Iga Swiatek, who smoothly reached the next round by defeating Rebecca Sramkova.

