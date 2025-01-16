Raucous Cheers Lead to Match Rescheduling at Australian Open's 'Party Court'
An uproarious scene unfolded at the Australian Open's 'Party Court,' leading to a nearby match's relocation due to excessive noise. The court, equipped with a bar, created a rowdy atmosphere that disrupted play on adjacent courts.
Jacob Fearnley, a 23-year-old from Scotland, embraced the lively setting during his Wednesday night match. Meanwhile, the noise affected the match between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Felix Auger-Aliassime, resulting in discussions with the chair umpire and a 15-minute delay.
The match was eventually moved to another court, though Fearnley noted the vibrant atmosphere enhanced his experience. Despite mixed reactions, the 'Party Court' remains a hit among spectators, despite its implications for the tournament's order.
