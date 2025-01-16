Left Menu

Raucous Cheers Lead to Match Rescheduling at Australian Open's 'Party Court'

The lively atmosphere at the Australian Open's 'Party Court' led to a match being moved due to noise complaints. Jacob Fearnley enjoyed the vibrant setting, even as his match disrupted others. Despite differing opinions, the court remains popular with fans for its unique ambiance.

16-01-2025
An uproarious scene unfolded at the Australian Open's 'Party Court,' leading to a nearby match's relocation due to excessive noise. The court, equipped with a bar, created a rowdy atmosphere that disrupted play on adjacent courts.

Jacob Fearnley, a 23-year-old from Scotland, embraced the lively setting during his Wednesday night match. Meanwhile, the noise affected the match between Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Felix Auger-Aliassime, resulting in discussions with the chair umpire and a 15-minute delay.

The match was eventually moved to another court, though Fearnley noted the vibrant atmosphere enhanced his experience. Despite mixed reactions, the 'Party Court' remains a hit among spectators, despite its implications for the tournament's order.

