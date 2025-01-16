Drama Unfolds on Day 5 of the Australian Open

The fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park was packed with thrilling tennis action as players battled under the clear skies. Promising Brazilian teen Joao Fonseca saw his dream run halted by Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in a five-set showdown.

Holger Rune showcased resilience at John Cain Arena, overcoming Matteo Berrettini in a contest filled with dramatic tiebreaks. Rune acknowledged the challenges posed by Berrettini, expressing relief and enjoyment in his hard-fought triumph.

Emma Raducanu delivered a commendable performance against Amanda Anisimova despite a hip issue. With her eyes set on Iga Swiatek, Raducanu looked forward to testing her mettle against the world number two in a highly anticipated encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)