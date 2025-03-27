Left Menu

Stunning Victory: Alexandra Eala Upsets Iga Swiatek at Miami Open

Philippine wild card Alexandra Eala achieved the greatest victory of her career by defeating world number two, Iga Swiatek, at the Miami Open, advancing to the semi-finals. The 19-year-old displayed remarkable confidence, neutralizing Swiatek's serve and overcoming a second set deficit to clinch the win.

In a remarkable turn of events at the Miami Open, Philippine wild card Alexandra Eala achieved the most significant win of her nascent career by defeating Polish world number two, Iga Swiatek. In a commanding 6-2, 7-5 triumph, the 19-year-old demonstrated remarkable composure and skill on the court.

Eala remained unfazed, even as Swiatek battled against both external pressures and internal errors. Despite facing a 4-2 deficit in the second set, Eala exhibited steadfast poise and rallied back, clinching her presence in the semi-finals. Her victory over Swiatek marked a landmark achievement as she continues her stellar run.

Looking ahead, Eala anticipates facing the winner of the quarter-final showdown between American fourth seed Jessica Pegula and Britain's Emma Raducanu. Meanwhile, tennis heavyweights like Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev navigate their own paths in the men's draw, promising action-packed matches ahead.

