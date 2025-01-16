Tense Matches and Triumphs at the Australian Open: Day 5 Recap

The Australian Open's fifth day showcased an array of thrilling matches and intense competition under Melbourne's sunlit skies. Madison Keys, the American 19th seed, overcame a second-set scare to defeat qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, advancing to the tournament's third round. Similarly, Italian Lorenzo Sonego thwarted a promising run by Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, prevailing over five sets.

An upset came as Hungary's Fabian Marozsan stunned American Frances Tiafoe in the third round, showcasing a stellar final set performance. Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina and Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrated comfortable victories, easing past their respective opponents.

In another exciting clash, emerging star Emma Raducanu defeated Amanda Anisimova, despite battling a hip issue, setting the stage for her forthcoming face-off with world number two Iga Swiatek. With players like Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic continuing their progress, the tournament maintains its electrifying pace.

(With inputs from agencies.)