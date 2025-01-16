Sinner Advances to Third Round at Australian Open After Tough Start

In a compelling display of resilience, defending champion Jannik Sinner battled through a tough start to advance past local wildcard Tristan Schoolkate in the Australian Open. Despite dropping the first set, Sinner's ice-cool composure saw him triumph with a 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-3 victory.

Sinner, the world number one, entered the match with impressive momentum, having secured 30 wins in his last 31 matches and maintaining a set-winning streak since last October. Schoolkate disrupted this streak with a first-set win, delighting the Rod Laver Arena crowd. However, Sinner's strategic play turned the tide in his favor.

The Italian's consistent serving and strategic crosscourt shots sealed his victory, scoring his 42nd winner. Although facing concerns over 29 unforced errors, Sinner's performance showcased his caliber. He now prepares to face Marcos Giron as he builds on previous Grand Slam successes.

