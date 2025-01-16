Left Menu

Sneha Singh Shines in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Sneha Singh leads the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour after an impressive 2-under 68 round, moving a stroke ahead of Vani Kapoor. The tournament sees various standings with Anvitha Narender in third, while Jasmine Shekar and Ravjot K Dosanjh are tied for fourth. The final rounds promise intense competition.

Updated: 16-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:23 IST
Sneha Singh Shines in Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour
Sneha Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Sneha Singh delivered a remarkable performance in the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, shooting a 2-under 68 to claim a narrow lead in the second round at Tollygunge Club. Singh's strong showing placed her one shot ahead of Vani Kapoor, the initial leader.

Singh, who previously won the Hero Order of Merit in 2023, is now the only player under par, holding a score of 1-under 139. The competition saw significant shifts as Anvitha Narender climbed to third place, with Jasmine Shekar and Ravjot K Dosanjh tied for fourth.

In an eventful day on the course, Vani Kapoor's round included three birdies and six bogeys. Meanwhile, Amandeep Drall narrowly made the cut, illustrating the challenging nature of this year's tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

