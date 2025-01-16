Kyrgios and Kokkinakis: Doubles Dream Halted

The Australian Open saw an early end to Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis's doubles campaign. The pair, aiming to echo their stunning 2022 victory, faced a setback when Kokkinakis was forced to retire from their first-round match due to an aggravated arm injury.

Kokkinakis revealed the extent of his ailment following their retirement when they were trailing 7-5, 3-2 against James Duckworth and Aleks Vukic. He admitted the arm injury hindered his ability to serve and hit crucial forehands, expressing the need for immediate medical intervention.

Despite this challenge, Kyrgios remains hopeful. Reflecting on their potential, he hinted at a continued doubles partnership, citing the crowd's enthusiasm and their prowess on the court. As Kokkinakis plans his recovery, the duo's future in tennis remains promising.

