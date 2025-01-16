Left Menu

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis: Doubles Dream Halted

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis's attempt to replicate their 2022 Australian Open doubles win was cut short as Kokkinakis retired due to an arm injury. Despite the setback, Kyrgios remains optimistic about their future in doubles. Kokkinakis is considering a serious procedure for recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open saw an early end to Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis's doubles campaign. The pair, aiming to echo their stunning 2022 victory, faced a setback when Kokkinakis was forced to retire from their first-round match due to an aggravated arm injury.

Kokkinakis revealed the extent of his ailment following their retirement when they were trailing 7-5, 3-2 against James Duckworth and Aleks Vukic. He admitted the arm injury hindered his ability to serve and hit crucial forehands, expressing the need for immediate medical intervention.

Despite this challenge, Kyrgios remains hopeful. Reflecting on their potential, he hinted at a continued doubles partnership, citing the crowd's enthusiasm and their prowess on the court. As Kokkinakis plans his recovery, the duo's future in tennis remains promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

