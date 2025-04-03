High-Stakes Contracts and Controversies: Sports News Highlights
The sports world buzzes with notable deals and events. Padres' Jackson Merrill secures a lengthy contract extension. Athletes RJ Davis and JuJu Watkins lead in NIL endorsements. Ownership changes for Timberwolves/Lynx, and Joel Embiid faces surgery. The NBA and NFL investigate player actions and scheduling requests.
San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill has signed a nine-year contract extension valued at $135 million, potentially rising to $204 million, signaling a significant investment in his future with the team.
North Carolina's RJ Davis and USC's JuJu Watkins dominate the landscape of name, image, and likeness deals, leading in endorsements over the past year. Their prominence underscores the growing influence of these agreements in college sports.
The ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx is poised to transfer to Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez for $1.5 billion, a move previously approved by NBA owners and anticipated since 2021.
