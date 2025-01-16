Unrivaled: A Game-Changer for WNBA Players

WNBA talent is stepping into the spotlight with the new 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, which debuted in Miami. With players seeking more stateside opportunities, Unrivaled addresses the longstanding issue of lower salaries and urges women athletes to continue their careers competitively.

Presenting an alternative to overseas leagues, Unrivaled offers an average salary of $222,222 for its eight-week season and valuable amenities like on-site childcare. Satou Sabally, a German-American All-Star, praised the league as the ideal environment to enhance her skills and career.

Led by President Alex Bazzell, 99% of games sold out pre-launch, signaling high demand. Co-founded by WNBA stars including Breanna Stewart, the league provides a welcomed change for players, as highlighted by past challenges faced by stars like Brittney Griner abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)