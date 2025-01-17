Jorge Fossati Departs as Peru's Soccer Coach

Jorge Fossati has officially resigned as the coach of Peru's national men's soccer team, following a disappointing record in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers. Fossati managed to secure only one victory out of six matches, leaving Peru at the bottom of the standings.

The Peruvian Soccer Federation confirmed that the decision for Fossati to step down was mutual, although they have not yet presented a replacement for the experienced Uruguayan coach.

Fossati, who was appointed in December 2023 to replace Juan Reynoso, previously managed teams in Uruguay, Qatar, and other clubs internationally, winning titles with various teams including Uruguay's Peñarol and Qatar's Al Sadd.

