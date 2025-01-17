European Court's Opinion Poses Challenge to Swiss Sports Arbitration
A top European court has issued a legal opinion that could challenge the authority of sports bodies in Switzerland. The opinion allows national courts in EU states to review rulings from the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport. This could affect FIFA and UEFA's governance in soccer.
A pivotal development from the Court of Justice of the European Union could shake the legal foundations of international sports arbitration. A preliminary opinion suggests national courts in EU countries should have the power to review decisions made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) based in Switzerland.
The opinion stems from a case raised by Belgian soccer club RFC Seraing and Doyen Sports against FIFA's third-party ownership rules. If upheld, this could undermine the binding nature of CAS verdicts, which are currently pivotal in settling sports disputes globally.
This development follows other recent EU rulings that pressured FIFA and UEFA to adjust rules seen as detrimental to competition. The opinion advocates for broader judicial access to scrutinize FIFA's compliance with EU laws, raising concerns in the sports community.
