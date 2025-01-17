Parth Jindal and Mansukh Mandaviya Chart New Course for Indian Sports and IPL Future

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and co-owner of Delhi Capitals, shared his insights following a groundbreaking corporate round-table meeting led by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The event, held in the National Capital, focused on reinforcing India's sports framework to potentially host the 2036 Olympic Games. Mandaviya urged corporations to adopt a sport to bolster India's chances on the world stage.

Highlighting the unprecedented engagement, Jindal said, "It was the first time a sports minister dedicated approximately three hours with the corporate sector, keen to understand our operations and views on advancing sports." He praised the government's and private sector's efforts while discussing collaboration to enhance India's Olympic medal prospects. Jindal disclosed plans for expert committees formed with the aim of integrating outcomes into national policies. Mandaviya outlined a vision to elevate India among the top five global sports performers by 2047, emphasizing the role of Public-Private Partnerships in constructing sustainable sports infrastructure and talent development.

Mandaviya also suggested that Central PSUs aid state-level sports excellence demands. He highlighted the importance of corporations concentrating on a single sport to ensure effective resource use and athlete branding. Meanwhile, Jindal hinted at an upcoming announcement on the new captain for Delhi Capitals' 2025 IPL season, mentioning KL Rahul and Axar Patel as potential leaders due to their significant roles in the team.

