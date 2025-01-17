PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational Shifts from Fire-Affected Riviera

The PGA Tour has announced that the Genesis Invitational will be relocated from Riviera next month in light of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. This decision, made to respect those affected by the fires, will see the $20 million event, with Tiger Woods as host, moved to a yet undisclosed location.

Although Riviera itself remains unscathed, the PGA and its partners, including title sponsor Genesis, have prioritized supporting the impacted communities over tournament plans. Potential new venues are being considered, with an announcement expected soon, to proceed with the upcoming February 13-16 dates.

Riviera has long been a notable venue, with a history of hosting major tournaments. The club will continue to play a significant role in future golf events, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The immediate focus, however, remains aiding the community amid ongoing firefighting efforts and planning a safe path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)