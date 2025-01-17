Coaching Chronicles: Tan Kim Her's Vision for India's Badminton Doubles
Tan Kim Her, India's badminton coach, reflects on mentoring Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. His emphasis now is on strategic tournament selection for major wins. Tan also mentors other Indian doubles players, foreseeing a promising rise in their global rankings.
Tan Kim Her, affectionately known as 'Daddy,' reminisces about the journey of badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, emphasizing the crucial strategic direction needed for major tournament victories.
The revered coach underscores the importance of discipline and strategic planning to maintain and enhance the pair's position in world badminton.
With hopes pinned on India's other badminton prodigies, Tan sees potential for global dominance and is strategically guiding players like Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto to realize this vision.
