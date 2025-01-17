UK Delays Basel 3.1 Implementation to 2027

In a significant move, the Bank of England has rescheduled the introduction of Basel 3.1 financial regulations, now set to take effect in the UK on January 1, 2027, as opposed to the previously planned date.

This decision to delay by a full year was reached following discussions with Britain's Treasury. The change aims to allow more time for financial institutions to adjust to the forthcoming regulatory framework.

Official confirmation of the postponement came via a statement from the Prudential Regulation Authority, a division of the Bank responsible for overseeing financial stability.

