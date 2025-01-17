Left Menu

UK Delays Basel 3.1 Implementation to 2027

The Bank of England has announced a one-year delay in the implementation of Basel 3.1 financial regulations in the UK, pushing the date to January 1, 2027. This decision, made in consultation with Britain's Treasury, was published by the Prudential Regulation Authority.

  • United Kingdom

In a significant move, the Bank of England has rescheduled the introduction of Basel 3.1 financial regulations, now set to take effect in the UK on January 1, 2027, as opposed to the previously planned date.

This decision to delay by a full year was reached following discussions with Britain's Treasury. The change aims to allow more time for financial institutions to adjust to the forthcoming regulatory framework.

Official confirmation of the postponement came via a statement from the Prudential Regulation Authority, a division of the Bank responsible for overseeing financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

