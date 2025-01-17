Left Menu

Stars and Triumphs: India's Sports Laurels Shined Bright at National Awards

India's top athletes, including Olympic medalists and para-athletes, were honored at the National Sports Awards. Major stars like Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh received the Khel Ratna, while 32 athletes were awarded the Arjuna Award. The ceremony highlighted the achievements of para-athletes with record-breaking performances at the Paris Paralympics.

17-01-2025
India celebrated its sporting heroes during the National Sports Awards ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, witnessing standout achievements by Olympic medalists and para-athletes alike.

High-profile athletes such as Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh were awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, marking significant milestones in their respective disciplines, shooting and chess.

In a historic display, 17 para-athletes were honored with the Arjuna Award, recognizing their groundbreaking performances at the Paris Paralympics, where they secured 29 medals, including seven golds.

