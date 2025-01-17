Stars and Triumphs: India's Sports Laurels Shined Bright at National Awards

India celebrated its sporting heroes during the National Sports Awards ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, witnessing standout achievements by Olympic medalists and para-athletes alike.

High-profile athletes such as Manu Bhaker and D Gukesh were awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, marking significant milestones in their respective disciplines, shooting and chess.

In a historic display, 17 para-athletes were honored with the Arjuna Award, recognizing their groundbreaking performances at the Paris Paralympics, where they secured 29 medals, including seven golds.

(With inputs from agencies.)