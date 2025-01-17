Left Menu

Key Moments from Day Six of the Australian Open

Day six of the Australian Open featured thrilling matches with a mix of comebacks and retirements. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina made a remarkable comeback, Naomi Osaka retired due to injury, and Carlos Alcaraz advanced in a competitive set. Aryna Sabalenka also progressed, showcasing intense tennis battles throughout the day.

Key Moments from Day Six of the Australian Open
The sixth day of the Australian Open witnessed an array of dramatic tennis matches, keeping fans at Melbourne Park on the edge of their seats. Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina made a stunning comeback against Czech teen Jakub Mensik, overturning a two-set deficit to advance to the fourth round.

Meanwhile, twice champion Naomi Osaka was forced to retire due to injury, handing Swiss competitor Belinda Bencic a spot in the last 16. Bencic expressed her sympathy for Osaka and her hope for the latter's speedy recovery. In another highlight, Spanish third seed Carlos Alcaraz secured his place in the second week after defeating Nuno Borges.

Also making headlines was defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who moved past Denmark's Clara Tauson despite some challenges with her serve. The action-packed day underscored the unpredictable nature of the tournament as players fought hard to progress.

