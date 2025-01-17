Left Menu

Ash Gardner's Heroics Guide Australia to ODI Ashes Sweep

Ash Gardner's maiden ODI century and exceptional fielding played a pivotal role in Australia's sweeping victory against England in the Women's Ashes ODI series. With a 3-0 win, Australia is now close to retaining the Ashes. Gardner's all-round performance has been a standout in this remarkable clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:25 IST
Ash Gardner. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Australia clinched the Women's Ashes ODI series following a commanding 86-run victory over England in the third and final match at Hobart, as reported by ICC Cricket. This decisive win gives Australia a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series, positioning them just one victory away from retaining the prestigious Ashes trophy.

Ash Gardner stole the show with her maiden ODI century, tallying 102 off 102 balls, complemented by stellar catches in the field. Her innings came at a crucial time when Australia was faltering at 59/4. Gardner's partnership with Beth Mooney, who marked her own milestone of 6,000 international runs, revitalized the innings despite early setbacks.

Australia's bowlers, led by Alana King's five-wicket haul, effectively dismantled England's chase. Megan Schutt's early breakthroughs, followed by Georgia Wareham's pivotal wickets, sealed England's fate despite resistance from Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver-Brunt. This triumph sets the stage for the T20 series starting Monday in Sydney, with England needing successive victories to challenge for the Ashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

