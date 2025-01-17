Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Advancements Mark Australian Open Day 6

The sixth day of the Australian Open saw intense matches, with Arthur Fils retiring against Ugo Humbert, and Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff advancing. Naomi Osaka was forced to retire due to injury. Various top seeds progressed, including Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, amidst challenging on-court battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 16:18 IST
The Australian Open's sixth day was a whirlwind of tennis action, marked by retirements and remarkable wins. French 20th seed Arthur Fils retired during his match with compatriot Ugo Humbert due to an ankle injury. Humbert, leading two sets to one, will now face Alexander Zverev in the fourth round.

In other matches, Novak Djokovic easily defeated Czech's Tomas Machac with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win, maintaining his course for an 11th title. Coco Gauff breezed past Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, while Naomi Osaka had to retire from her match against Belinda Bencic due to injury. Bencic advances to face either Gauff or Fernandez next.

Day six also saw Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz advancing into the fourth round, with exciting displays on court. Sabalenka battled through a challenging match against Denmark's Clara Tauson, while Alejandro Davidovich Fokina stunningly defeated 19-year-old Jakub Mensik after being two sets down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

