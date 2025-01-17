Left Menu

Kerala Blasters Eye Crucial Home Victory Against NorthEast United

Kerala Blasters aim for a third consecutive home win against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League. Currently ninth in the standings, a victory would enhance their position and extend their unbeaten home run against the Highlanders, who sit fifth and remain unbeaten in five matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:01 IST
Still languishing in the lower half of the standings, Kerala Blasters hope to climb up as they aim for a hat-trick of home wins against NorthEast United FC in Saturday's Indian Super League clash.

Occupying the ninth spot with 20 points from 16 matches, the Blasters have registered three wins in their last five games. A victory could advance them in a closely packed league table, while extending their undefeated streak at home against NorthEast to nine matches.

Despite two consecutive away wins, the Highlanders seek to amend past disappointments in Kochi. Ranked fifth with 24 points from 16 matches, they remain unbeaten in five games. Both teams focus on strategy and form as they face off, mindful of past encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

