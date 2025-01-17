India's Sporting Icons Shine at National Sports Awards

India's sporting community celebrated as leading athletes were honored during the National Sports Awards ceremony on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu bestowed accolades upon these athletes, acknowledging their extraordinary contributions to the field.

Prominent awardees included chess world champion D Gukesh and Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker, who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, marking a pinnacle in their careers. Gukesh is notable as the second Indian chess player, following Viswanathan Anand, to achieve this honor.

The awards ceremony also recognized the dedication of other athletes, like men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympics champion Praveen Kumar, driving them to strive for further national and international achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)