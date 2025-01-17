Left Menu

India's Sporting Icons Shine at National Sports Awards

India's top athletes, including chess champion D Gukesh and Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker, were honored with the National Sports Awards. The athletes expressed gratitude and vowed to continue their pursuit of excellence. The accolades include the prestigious Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, celebrating their remarkable achievements.

New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:34 IST
India's sporting community celebrated as leading athletes were honored during the National Sports Awards ceremony on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu bestowed accolades upon these athletes, acknowledging their extraordinary contributions to the field.

Prominent awardees included chess world champion D Gukesh and Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker, who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, marking a pinnacle in their careers. Gukesh is notable as the second Indian chess player, following Viswanathan Anand, to achieve this honor.

The awards ceremony also recognized the dedication of other athletes, like men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympics champion Praveen Kumar, driving them to strive for further national and international achievements.

