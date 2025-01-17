Left Menu

Celebrating India's Sporting Success: Arjuna Awards Honor Athletes' Achievements

Indian athletes and para-athletes were honored with Arjuna Awards at the National Sports Awards ceremony. Among them were boxing champion Saweety Boora and shooters Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh. The event celebrated remarkable performances across a spectrum of sports, including hockey, chess, athletics, and shooting.

Saweety Boora. (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian boxer and World Championships gold medalist Saweety Boora expressed her delight at receiving the Arjuna Award, dedicating the accolade to her family. At the National Sports Awards ceremony, she reflected on the significance of this national recognition.

Boora, among several other athletes, was felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu for her contributions to Indian sports. She exclaimed, 'This award means a lot to a player. It signifies hard work and the support of loved ones.' She acknowledged her family's unwavering support throughout her journey.

In addition to Boora, other celebrated athletes included Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal, Jyothi Yarraji in athletics, and prominent para-athletes who showcased immense talent and brought pride to the nation. These awards recognize the exemplary achievements and dedication of Indian sports stars on both national and international platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

