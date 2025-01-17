Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan Anchor Pakistan Through Testing Start in Multan

Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan displayed remarkable resilience as they each scored unbeaten half-centuries to stabilize Pakistan's innings against the West Indies on day one of the first Test in Multan. Despite an initial setback caused by Jayden Seales' three-wicket haul, Pakistan managed to reach 143-4 by the end of play.

The day's proceedings began under the haze of fog, delaying the morning session and challenging Shan Masood's decision to bat first. Pakistan, struggling at 46-4 with Babar Azam out, required a steadfast innings, which Shakeel and Rizwan delivered through a vital 97-run partnership before bad light stopped play.

Seales emerged as a formidable opponent on a spin-friendly pitch, dismantling Pakistan's top-order with efficiency. Yet, the meticulous strategy of Shakeel and Rizwan in countering West Indies' bowlers has set the stage for a potentially competitive match when play resumes.

(With inputs from agencies.)