Belgium's Tedesco Era Ends After Lackluster Performances

Belgium has parted ways with coach Domenico Tedesco after a string of subpar performances, according to local news outlets. The move was finalized after a Belgian football association meeting on Friday, though an official announcement is expected imminently.

Tedesco, contracted until 2026, leaves following Belgium's early exit from last year's European Championship and a mediocre Nations League showing, culminating in a defeat to Israel. His initial promising start, unbeaten in 13 matches, was overshadowed by clashes with key players and poor results.

Speculations on Tedesco's replacement are rife, with rumors swirling around Thierry Henry's potential return to the national team fold. This development marks a significant turning point for Belgian football as it seeks new leadership amidst ongoing challenges.

