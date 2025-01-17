From Bronze to Gold: Swapnil Kusale's Olympic Aspiration

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale announced his ambition to clinch a gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He attributes his past success and future aspirations to his coach, Deepali Deshpande, who recently received the Dronacharya Award.

Celebrating their awards, Kusale expressed gratitude towards his family and supporters. He underscored his commitment to evolving his game, emphasizing his conviction to transform his bronze into gold for the nation at the upcoming Olympics.

Deshpande, a former Asian Games medalist turned coach, shared insights into mental strategies crucial for winning at major events. She emphasized the growing pool of talented shooters in India, aided by former athletes venturing into coaching.

