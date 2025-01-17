Left Menu

From Bronze to Gold: Swapnil Kusale's Olympic Aspiration

Swapnil Kusale, Paris Olympics bronze medalist, aims to win gold at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He credits his success to coach Deepali Deshpande, who was also honored with the Dronacharya Award. Their partnership has been pivotal, with India's talent pool in riflery growing under expert guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:06 IST
From Bronze to Gold: Swapnil Kusale's Olympic Aspiration
rifle shooter
  • Country:
  • India

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Swapnil Kusale announced his ambition to clinch a gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He attributes his past success and future aspirations to his coach, Deepali Deshpande, who recently received the Dronacharya Award.

Celebrating their awards, Kusale expressed gratitude towards his family and supporters. He underscored his commitment to evolving his game, emphasizing his conviction to transform his bronze into gold for the nation at the upcoming Olympics.

Deshpande, a former Asian Games medalist turned coach, shared insights into mental strategies crucial for winning at major events. She emphasized the growing pool of talented shooters in India, aided by former athletes venturing into coaching.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025