BCCI to Announce India's Squad for England ODIs and ICC Champions Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will reveal India's ODI squad for an upcoming series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy this Saturday. Key figures including Skipper Rohit Sharma and Chairman Ajit Agarkar will attend the announcement press conference in Mumbai.

ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo- Pakistan Cricket X/@TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant announcement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that India's squad for the forthcoming One Day International (ODI) series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy will be unveiled this Saturday.

The announcement will be made in the presence of Indian team skipper Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar, chairman of the men's selection committee, during a press conference scheduled for 12:30 PM IST in Mumbai.

Before taking on England in the ODIs, India will first engage in a gripping five-match T20I series starting January 22 in Kolkata. The series will proceed to Chennai, Rajkot, Pune, and conclude in Mumbai on February 2. The ODI series against England begins on February 6, leading into the ICC Champions Trophy, hosted across Pakistan and UAE from February 19 to March 9, under a complex hybrid model. The highlight match of the tournament will be India's clash against traditional rivals Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai.

