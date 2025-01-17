India's Sporting Icons Shine with National Sports Awards
India's top athletes, including chess world champion D Gukesh and shooter Manu Bhaker, were honored with the prestigious National Sports Awards. Gukesh became the youngest ever chess world champion and joined Viswanathan Anand in receiving the Khel Ratna. Other notable awardees include hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic high jumper Praveen Kumar.
India celebrated its distinguished athletes at the National Sports Awards ceremony on Friday, as President Droupadi Murmu honored them for their exceptional achievements. Among the awardees were chess world champion D Gukesh and double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker, both pledging to bring further accolades to the nation.
Gukesh, who has earned the title of youngest-ever chess world champion, expressed immense pride in being only the second Indian chess player, after Viswanathan Anand, to receive the Khel Ratna. His remarkable growth in the sport has been indispensable for India's success in international tournaments.
The event also saw recognition for other sports stars, including men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympic gold-medalist high jumper Praveen Kumar. The awards signify major milestones in their careers, reflecting their dedication and contributions to Indian sports.
