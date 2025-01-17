Left Menu

NFL to Make Historic Touchdown with First-Ever Game in Spain

The Miami Dolphins will host a home game at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium in 2025, marking the NFL's first regular-season game in Spain. This strategic move is part of the NFL's ongoing international expansion efforts, following successful games in London, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil.

Updated: 17-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:42 IST
The Miami Dolphins are set to break new ground as they announce playing one of their nine home games for the 2025 season in Spain, specifically at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, home of Real Madrid. This marks a significant milestone for the National Football League (NFL) as it continues its global expansion strategy.

Having already cemented a substantial presence in Europe with regular games hosted in London and Germany, and further extending reach into Mexico and Brazil, the NFL will introduce its first-ever regular-season game in Spain. Alongside the Chicago Bears, the Dolphins have exclusive marketing rights in Spain, making them a prime choice for this historic match.

NFL senior vice-president Brett Gosper highlighted the event's significance during a press conference in Madrid, emphasizing the league's commitment to reaching new global audiences. With 55 regular-season NFL games played internationally to date, Madrid will become the fourth European city to host a game, following London, Munich, and Frankfurt, with Berlin joining the lineup in 2025 as the league plans to increase the number of international games.

