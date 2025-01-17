Left Menu

Mo Farah Champions Athletics Growth in India and Global Impact

Sir Mo Farah praises the rise of athletics in India, emphasizing the role of self-development and youth empowerment. As a brand ambassador, he discusses his commitment to giving back to the sport and welcomes initiatives like the World Athletics Ultimate Championship to inspire the next generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary long-distance runner Sir Mo Farah lauds the burgeoning athletics scene in India, crediting the nation's self-development and youth integration in sports for its promising future impact. India's hard work in athletics is beginning to pay off, Farah stated during an exclusive interaction with PTI.

Having achieved remarkable success in his career, including four Olympic and six World Championship medals, Farah now aims to give back to the sport through administrative roles. He believes in inspiring the younger generation, emphasizing the power of sports to bring about significant societal changes.

Farah supports the idea of more global events like the World Athletics Ultimate Championship to engage more athletes, emphasizing running's accessibility. He applauds World Athletics' decision to award prize money to Olympic champions and stresses the importance of nurturing young talent while tackling sports-related issues like doping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

