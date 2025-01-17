Runners Set Sights on New Records at Tata Mumbai Marathon

At the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, defending champions Srinu Bugatha and Nirmaben Thakor are determined to set new records in the Indian men's and women's categories. Both athletes have been tirelessly preparing, with Bugatha looking to surpass the course time of 2:15:48 set by NS Rawat in 2016.

Bugatha, who trained in Ooty alongside fellow Indian Army runner Man Singh, expressed confidence in his preparations. He emphasized the advantage of familiar terrain, noting that running with international competitors like the Kenyans and Ethiopians was an additional motivation.

Gopi T, a two-time past winner, has been preparing in Bengaluru as he eyes qualification for the World Championships. He aims to break the course record while maintaining a rigorous 190-200km weekly training regimen. Meanwhile, Nirmaben Thakor aims for her personal best after a learning experience at the Kolkata event.

