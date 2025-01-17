Left Menu

Runners Set Sights on New Records at Tata Mumbai Marathon

Indian runners Srinu Bugatha and Nirmaben Thakor aim to break course records at the Tata Mumbai Marathon. Bugatha's training was in Ooty, while Gopi T had practiced in Bengaluru. Bugatha is eager to surpass NS Rawat's 2016 record, while Thakor, inspired by her Kolkata run, targets personal best.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:31 IST
Runners Set Sights on New Records at Tata Mumbai Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday, defending champions Srinu Bugatha and Nirmaben Thakor are determined to set new records in the Indian men's and women's categories. Both athletes have been tirelessly preparing, with Bugatha looking to surpass the course time of 2:15:48 set by NS Rawat in 2016.

Bugatha, who trained in Ooty alongside fellow Indian Army runner Man Singh, expressed confidence in his preparations. He emphasized the advantage of familiar terrain, noting that running with international competitors like the Kenyans and Ethiopians was an additional motivation.

Gopi T, a two-time past winner, has been preparing in Bengaluru as he eyes qualification for the World Championships. He aims to break the course record while maintaining a rigorous 190-200km weekly training regimen. Meanwhile, Nirmaben Thakor aims for her personal best after a learning experience at the Kolkata event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025