Jarmanpreet Singh Reflects on Arjuna Award Honor

Indian men's hockey player and Olympic medalist Jarmanpreet Singh expressed immense pride after being honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award at Rashtrapati Bhawan. This accolade was bestowed by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday, recognizing his exceptional contributions to sports.

In an interview with ANI, Singh acknowledged the collective effort of the Indian men's hockey team, attributing the award to persistent hard work and the encouraging support from both the government and the public. "I am feeling very proud...All the players work very hard for the awards and when you receive the award you enjoy that moment...The government is promoting hockey a lot and we are receiving a lot of love from the public also," he shared.

The ceremony also saw other noteworthy sports figures being recognized, including double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The event underscored India's extensive achievements in sports over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)