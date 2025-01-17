Left Menu

Belgium Parts Ways with Coach Domenico Tedesco

Belgium's national soccer team parted ways with coach Domenico Tedesco after disappointing performances at the Euro 2024 and Nations League. The decision follows his inability to revive the team post-Roberto Martínez era, with further controversy involving goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:43 IST
Belgium Parts Ways with Coach Domenico Tedesco
Domenico Tedesco
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Belgian soccer federation announced the dismissal of coach Domenico Tedesco, citing his lack of success in rejuvenating the national team after a brief tenure.

Appointed in February 2023, Tedesco was expected to invigorate the Red Devils following their underwhelming World Cup performance under Roberto Martínez.

The decision was influenced by disappointing results in the 2024 European Championships and Nations League, coupled with Tedesco's controversial handling of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

(With inputs from agencies.)

