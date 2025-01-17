Belgium Parts Ways with Coach Domenico Tedesco
Belgium's national soccer team parted ways with coach Domenico Tedesco after disappointing performances at the Euro 2024 and Nations League. The decision follows his inability to revive the team post-Roberto Martínez era, with further controversy involving goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
The Belgian soccer federation announced the dismissal of coach Domenico Tedesco, citing his lack of success in rejuvenating the national team after a brief tenure.
Appointed in February 2023, Tedesco was expected to invigorate the Red Devils following their underwhelming World Cup performance under Roberto Martínez.
The decision was influenced by disappointing results in the 2024 European Championships and Nations League, coupled with Tedesco's controversial handling of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
