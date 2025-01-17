Belgium Parts Ways with Coach Domenico Tedesco

The Belgian soccer federation announced the dismissal of coach Domenico Tedesco, citing his lack of success in rejuvenating the national team after a brief tenure.

Appointed in February 2023, Tedesco was expected to invigorate the Red Devils following their underwhelming World Cup performance under Roberto Martínez.

The decision was influenced by disappointing results in the 2024 European Championships and Nations League, coupled with Tedesco's controversial handling of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

(With inputs from agencies.)