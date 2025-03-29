Left Menu

Brazil's National Team Faces Crisis: Dorival Jr Sacked Amidst Historic Losses

Brazil's national football team fired head coach Dorival Jr following a devastating 4-1 defeat to Argentina. Appointed in January 2024 after a year with interim coaches, Dorival struggled to secure victories, winning only 7 of 16 matches. The team faces an unprecedented World Cup qualifying crisis.

Updated: 29-03-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 02:25 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Brazil's national football team has dismissed head coach Dorival Jr, following a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Argentina. This decision comes as the team grapples with its most challenging World Cup qualifying campaign in history.

Appointed in January 2024, Dorival Jr took over from interim coaches after Brazil struggled to secure star manager Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid. Despite earlier successes with clubs like Flamengo and Sao Paulo, Dorival failed to inspire Brazil's national team, earning only seven victories in 16 matches.

The Brazilian Football Confederation remains under pressure to find a successor capable of reversing the team's fortunes. With Jorge Jesus emerging as a potential contender, Brazil seeks a leader to restore the nation's footballing glory in the face of historic setbacks.

