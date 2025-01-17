Left Menu

Para-Archer Rakesh Kumar's Arjuna Award Triumph: A Source of Regional Pride

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board congratulates para-archer Rakesh Kumar from Jammu & Kashmir for receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award. His achievements, including a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics, inspire young athletes in the region, highlighting the Shrine Board's commitment to nurturing future sports talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:27 IST
India's para-archer Rakesh Kumar (Photo: X/@OmarAbdullah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proud moment for Jammu & Kashmir, para-archer Rakesh Kumar has been awarded the Arjuna Award, an accolade that recognizes his significant contributions to para archery. The announcement was made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, celebrating Kumar's journey and achievements, including a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Rakesh Kumar's remarkable success story, from his Katra roots to international acclaim, serves as a beacon of hope and motivation for upcoming athletes. Anshul Garg, CEO of the Shrine Board, expressed immense pride in Kumar's accomplishments, highlighting them as a testament to his unwavering dedication and perseverance.

In line with promoting sports excellence, the Shrine Board is actively supporting 150 emerging athletes in the region through comprehensive training programs. These initiatives aim to develop a new generation of sports stars, equipped with top-tier facilities and guidance, ensuring Jammu & Kashmir's continued presence on national and international sports stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

