Delhi SG Pipers Break Winless Streak with 2-0 Triumph

Delhi SG Pipers ended their winless run in the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25, defeating JSW Soorma Hockey Club 2-0 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Sangita Kumari and Deepika scored pivotal goals, guiding the team to their first victory of the season amidst a resilient Soorma defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:39 IST
Team Delhi SG Pipers. (Picture: HIL). Image Credit: ANI
In an exhilarating encounter at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Delhi SG Pipers clinched their first victory of the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25, overcoming league leaders JSW Soorma Hockey Club with a 2-0 scoreline. Proving pivotal for the Pipers were Sangita Kumari, who struck in the second quarter, and Deepika, whose late goal cemented the triumph on Friday.

The match opened with the Delhi SG Pipers showcasing impressive ball control, disrupting JSW Soorma's passing channels effectively. Despite facing mounting pressure, Soorma maintained an unwavering defense, denying the Pipers a clear path to the goal. Both teams engaged in a high-paced tussle, creating a visually enthralling spectacle, yet their efforts went unrewarded as the first quarter concluded without goal.

As the match progressed, Soorma intensified their midfield dominance but failed to convert their control into goals. It was the Pipers who ultimately seized the initiative, capitalizing on a penalty corner that saw Kumari deftly redirecting a shot for Delhi's season-opening goal. Though Soorma worked tirelessly in defense, the Pipers found their stride, managing to repel numerous challenges while also doubling their lead in the final quarter through Deepika's thunderous strike, solidifying the much-needed victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

