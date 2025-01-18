Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Under sunny skies, day seven of the Australian Open commenced at Melbourne Park, with temperatures quickly rising. The tournament saw intense third-round tennis action, promising thrilling moments for fans.

On the Rod Laver Arena, women's second seed Iga Swiatek took on Emma Raducanu, both former U.S. Open champions, engaging fans in a gripping match. The competitors sought to outplay each other, providing a spectacle for tennis enthusiasts.

The day was marked by notable performances; Aryna Sabalenka advanced despite challenges, while Carlos Alcaraz dazzled the crowd, securing his spot into the second week. Djokovic entertained with his style, suggesting tennis could embrace a lighter spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)