Bumrah's Return: A Game-Changer for India's Champions Trophy Campaign?

Jasprit Bumrah may rejoin the Indian cricket team for the ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19, pending his game fitness. After a formidable performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah awaits a fitness test on February 12 before final squad announcements on February 11.

Jasprit Bumrah (L) (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jasprit Bumrah, India's renowned right-arm seamer, might make a comeback to the national squad for the ICC Champions Trophy set to commence on February 19 in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, according to ESPNcricinfo. However, his inclusion heavily relies on passing a crucial game fitness test.

In his previous outing during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia, Bumrah didn't bowl in the final innings at Sydney due to medical advice from Australian doctors. Following these recommendations, the BCCI mandated a five-week rest period for him after January 5.

Bumrah's fitness will be assessed during the third ODI against England on February 12, just a day after the deadline for final squad selection. Known for his stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he claimed 32 wickets, Bumrah's return is eagerly anticipated.

The Indian selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma, are set to announce the team for the Champions Trophy and the ODI series against England this Saturday. With the tournament running from February 19 to March 9, the eight teams, divided into two groups, will play in Pakistan and Dubai.

Key matches will include India versus Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai, while India will open against Bangladesh on February 20. Group A features India, defending champions Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, whereas Group B includes Australia, Afghanistan, England, and South Africa.

