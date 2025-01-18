Left Menu

Gael Monfils: Late-Career Triumph at Australian Open

Gael Monfils, at 38, showcased his remarkable skills by defeating Taylor Fritz in a thrilling match at the Australian Open, securing a place in the last 16. With an impressive tennis IQ and solid defense, Monfils overpowered the fourth seed and achieved a milestone as the second oldest man to reach the fourth round since 1988.

In a stunning display of tennis prowess, Frenchman Gael Monfils, aged 38, delivered an unforgettable performance to outclass fourth seed Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, advancing to the last 16.

With a set down, Monfils rallied back under the afternoon sunlight at Margaret Court Arena, clinching victory with a powerful 3-6 7-5 7-6(1) 6-4 scoreline. His success not only highlighted his exceptional tennis 'IQ' but also marked him as the second oldest competitor to reach this stage since the tournament introduced full draws in 1988.

As Monfils celebrated with a dance, his victory served as a reminder of his continued relevance on the court, as well as a reality check for Fritz, who had reached the quarter-finals last year. Up next, Monfils faces the winner between American Ben Shelton and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

